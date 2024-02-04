Heritage Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $838.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

