Heritage Trust Co Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $357.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

