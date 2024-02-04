Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

