Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

