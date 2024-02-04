Head to Head Survey: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Nitto Denko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $29.47 billion N/A $1.91 billion $0.63 25.25 Nitto Denko $6.88 billion 1.82 $807.88 million $2.32 18.84

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Nitto Denko. Nitto Denko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nitto Denko pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Nitto Denko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 0 1 2.67 Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 6.06% 10.22% 5.41% Nitto Denko 10.61% 10.08% 7.89%

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Nitto Denko on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.