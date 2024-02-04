Head to Head Contrast: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 23.81% 13.69% 5.66% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Caravelle International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $289.97 million 1.13 $119.06 million $0.64 4.53 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.14 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diana Shipping and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Caravelle International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

