HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $2,160,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

