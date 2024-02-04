Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $378.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

