Harmony (ONE) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $194.97 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,185,781,641 coins and its circulating supply is 13,788,581,641 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

