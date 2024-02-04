Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

