Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

