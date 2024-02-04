Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Harleysville Financial Price Performance
Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
About Harleysville Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harleysville Financial
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.