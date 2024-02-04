HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of HONE stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

