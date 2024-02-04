Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Up 2.5%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$73.42 and last traded at C$73.28. 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.05.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

