Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.12. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$36.98 and a 1 year high of C$47.00.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.18%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

