Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $267.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.97 and its 200-day moving average is $270.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

