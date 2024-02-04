Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.02. The firm has a market cap of C$41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$34.06 and a twelve month high of C$45.18. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1517691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. Insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863 over the last 90 days. 70.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

