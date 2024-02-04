Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco Increases Dividend

Shares of GGG opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

