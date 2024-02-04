Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 521,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 204,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 191,948 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
