Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Cap of $15,268.12

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $15,268.12 and approximately $0.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

