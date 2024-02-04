Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

