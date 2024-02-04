Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $16,459.72 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

