Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

