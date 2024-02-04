Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

