General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

