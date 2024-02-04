Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Raised by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.89. 453,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

