Gala Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $699.63 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $699.63 million and approximately $25.46 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,751,611,043 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

