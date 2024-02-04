Fosun International Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,300 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $219.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

