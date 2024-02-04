Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

NYSE:F traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.14. 73,130,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,336,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

