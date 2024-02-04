Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

