Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.45. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

