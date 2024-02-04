Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,283,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

