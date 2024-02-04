First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,562,000.

FPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

