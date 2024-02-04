First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Financial Comparison

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million N/A $58.24 million $18.26 10.94 South Plains Financial $185.20 million 2.37 $62.74 million $3.63 7.35

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.18% 1.08% South Plains Financial 21.54% 11.28% 1.03%

Dividends

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

