First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,281 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alamos Gold worth $107,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,367,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AGI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 2,361,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,735. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

