First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Billion Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,092 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Meta Platforms worth $1,700,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 131,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $80.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

