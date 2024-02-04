First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,226 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $301,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,843,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,915,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.25. 593,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

