First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,823 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $283,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE AEM traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 3,268,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,382. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

