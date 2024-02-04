First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.