First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $193,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 930,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.