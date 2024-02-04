First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

