First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

