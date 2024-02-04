First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

