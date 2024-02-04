First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $164,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $27.70 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

