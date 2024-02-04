First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $143,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

