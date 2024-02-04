First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23,677.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 154,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

