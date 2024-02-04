First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

