Financial Comparison: Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infosys and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 0 5 5 0 2.50 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $20.95, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Infosys has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infosys and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $18.21 billion 4.63 $2.98 billion $0.71 28.66 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.21 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 15.91% 31.25% 18.86% MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69%

Summary

Infosys beats MicroAlgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Panaya platform, Infosys Equinox, Infosys Helix, Infosys Applied AI, Infosys Cortex, and Stater digital platforms; and Infosys McCamish, an insurance platform. It serves enterprises in the financial services and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics, energy, utilities, resources, services, communications, telecom OEM, media, hi-tech, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company has a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI; and strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services Inc to deliver technology transformation and industry specific solutions to financial organizations. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

