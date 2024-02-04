Financial Comparison: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 539.39%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

16.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.78% -33.61% Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.90% 12.38% 5.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.54 million ($0.22) -2.84 Takeda Pharmaceutical $4,169.05 billion 0.01 $2.35 billion $0.72 19.83

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Citius Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.