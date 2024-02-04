FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $108,779,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.