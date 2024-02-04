FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading Up 0.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 10,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 10,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

